By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

Two men armed with handguns robbed Good Times Grill Monday, Dec. 11, about 2:30 a.m. Four days earlier, a pair of men strong-armed a manager at Shari’s Cafe and Pies before making off with a cash drawer. Police now suspect the two incidents are related.

Keizer officers were still investigating both cases at press time, but Deputy Chief Jeff Kuhns said one suspect had been charged in the Shari’s robbery while the hunt was still on for suspects in the Good Times robbery.

The victim at Good Times, a 44-year-old woman who works at the business located at 122 Chemawa Road N.E., told police she was closing up when the first suspect entered and demanded money while pointing a handgun at her.

She described the first suspect as a male with dark skin, dark brown eyes, approximately 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5 and under 30 years old. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored backpack, blue jeans, a dark colored jacket with hood and a red baseball cap. The hood was pulled over his head and cap.

After the first suspect robbed her and fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash, a second male, also armed with a handgun, emerged from the back of the business, approached the victim and demanded money. After telling the second suspect she had already been robbed by the first suspect, the second man appeared to become confused and then fled the business.

The second suspect was described as a white male adult who was “skinny” approximately 5-foot-9, and he was also under 30 years old. He was wearing a dark coat, a light-colored baseball cap and he had a red bandana or handkerchief covering most of his face.

Police believe the two men were working together despite the lack of communication.

Keizer police officers responded to the area along with a K-9 unit from the Salem Police Department who conducted a search, but neither suspect was located.

At Shari’s, two men pushed a manager to the ground before making off with one of the business’ cash drawers on Dec. 7.

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. and officers from the Keizer Police Department responded to the restaurant at 4998 River Road N.

Witnesses told police that two males entered the restaurant and pushed the manager to the ground before grabbing the drawer from a cash register and fleeing the business. The amount stolen was not disclosed.

Police are not yet releasing descriptions of the suspects and are continuing to investigate the case.

Using physical force to overcome the manager meant the incident was classified as a robbery instead of a theft.

Anyone having any information about the incident at Good Times is asked to contact Keizer Police Department Det. Ben Howden at 503-856-3525. Investigators ask anyone who resides or has a business with security or surveillance cameras in the immediate vicinity of the Good Times Grill to review their recordings to see if either suspect can be seen. Reference Keizer Police Department incident no. 17-5115 for the Good Times robbery or incident no. 17-5076 for the Shari’s robbery.