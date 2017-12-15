By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

SALEM—For the first time in more than a year, McNary had a full varsity lineup as it went into South Salem and won 62-14 on Thursday, Dec. 14 to improve to 2-0 in the Greater Valley Conference.

“We’re ready to win at any weight, any where, any place,” Celtics head coach Jason Ebbs said. “That’s something that is hands down the No. 1 key ingredient to being successful in any sport is having kids that show up to practice and show up to matches and it’s been a while since we’ve had that. I’ll take these kids anywhere if they’ll go with me.”

The Saxons weren’t as fortunate, forfeiting seven weight classes to give McNary a 42-0 advantage before the first match even started.

At 138 pounds, Jerry Martinez won a 16-0 technical fall in the opening match. Noah Grunberg then lost by a major decision to Ricky Villarreal at 145 pounds for South Salem’s first points.

“We’re still trying to get Noah Grunberg to rise up to the Villarreal level,” Ebbs said. “That’s a match I’d like to get Noah to compete better at but Ricky’s going to go to the state tournament.”

At 182 pounds, Garrett Wampler pinned his opponent in the first period to add to McNary’s lead. Blake Norton won 3-2 at 220 pounds. South Salem took the 195 and 285-pound matches.

“South Salem typically has better heavyweights, from the JV to the novice all the way through the varsity, everyone of those matches was big and tough and close,” Ebbs said. “That’s where the strength is.”

Tony Castenada won the final match of the night at 113 pounds by pinning his South Salem opponent in the second period.