To the Editor:

Dear Keizer: Keizer Network of Women (KNOW) helped feed and clothe 387 children this year, all made possible with your donations, your shopping skills, and especially your time.

It is heart-warming to know these children will have gifts on Christmas morning. It’s great knowing these children will celebrate, then go back to school, wearing something new—especially those who now have a warm jacket. You are wonderful people, and the rewards you received on delivery day, will carry you through the season. We appreciate those near and far who have supported us—from peanut butter locally and jelly from out of state, potatoes and tortillas, wrapping and delivery…we hope to see you again next year. Thank you!

Audrey Butler

Keizer Network of Women