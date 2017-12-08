By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

McNary’s swim team came up short in its first dual meet of the season, falling to Forest Grove on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Kroc Center.

The girls’ standings were the closest with the Vikings edging McNary 93-71.

Alyssa Garvey, Emma Garland, Emily Alger, and Haley Debban won the 200 yard free relay in 1:54.53. Debban finished second in the 50 free in 27.25, followed by Garvey in third in 27.66.

Freshmen twins Alex and Bella Beard were limited due to a club meet the following weekend but were still able to make their mark.

Alex won the 100 backstroke in 1:08.48. Bella and Alex also took first and second in the 50 free junior varsity race in 27.40 and 27.53, respectively.

“Considering our short amount of time in the pool, I thought we looked good,” McNary head coach Casey Lewin said. “It will be exciting to see how we improve.”

McNary’s boys, which lost 101.5-58.5, were missing club swimmers Kyle Hopper and Harrison Vaughn.

Grant Biondi, Brock Wyer, Wyatt Sherwood and Jabez Rhoades won the 200 free relay in 1:44.32, edging Forest Grove by less than a second.

Lewin was also impressed by McNary’s times in the 50 free JV race, which should add depth to the boys team. Nikita Martushev won the event in 26.26. Collin Wentworth took second in 27.25 and Ethan Whalen placed third in 27.94.

The Celtics next host Sprague at the Kroc Center on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.