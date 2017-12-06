By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

McNary senior Kailey Doutt had an explanation for her performance against Tualatin on Saturday, Dec. 2, when she reportedly made 15 of 17 shots to finish with 32 points.

“I was actually 15 for 18. I think they missed one,” said Doutt, who credited her incredible shooting night to simply putting up more shots everyday in practice.

“Last year I didn’t shoot very much from the outside but we’ve been shooting a lot in practice, getting up a ton of shots so I’m more confident in my shot and it’s helped a lot,” Dout said.

McNary’s hot shooting continued Tuesday, Dec. 5 as the Lady Celts defeated Newberg 49-24 to begin the season 3-0.

McNary trailed 6-5 early before going on a first quarter run that ended with a Doutt 3-point play to take a 17-8 lead heading to the second period.

The Lady Celts continued to add to their lead in the second, getting five points from freshmen Leah Doutt and eight off the bench from senior Emma Kinler and freshmen Mackenzie Proctor.

Junior Abbie Hawley then banked in a running 3-pointer at the buzzer and McNary entered halftime with a commanding 33-12 lead.

Newberg was held without a field goal in the second quarter, scoring its only four points from the free throw line.

“The girls have totally bought in to what I’m talking about defensively and that’s really cool and I think our defense is surprising people, just our intensity,” McNary head coach Elizabeth Doran said. “They are playing faster. We’re rotating and getting people going where we want them to go. They’re a really fun group to coach.”

Leading 47-21, Doran played four freshmen (Doutt, Proctor, Kennedy Buss and Annie-Leigh Besa) in the final five minutes.

“I want to play them together when I can,” Doran said. “They’ll be playing together for the next four years so it’s fun to see them on the floor together.”

Doutt led the freshmen with nine points. Proctor added four.

“Stepping in the freshman year and getting into a varsity game, there’s some nerves associated with that but I think they’ve stepped up, especially Leah, you wouldn’t know anymore,” Doran said. The first game you could kind of tell but these last two games she’s really comfortable out there, played really hard, been great defensively for us and offensively. She made some really great passes.”

Kailey Doutt and Paige Downer led the scoring, each finishing with 12 points.

The Lady Celts began the season with a 56-24 win at Barlow on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Kailey Doutt had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Downer finished with 11 points, four rebounds and four steals. Hawley added nine points and three assists.

McNary defeated Tualatin 50-33 in its home opener.

Leah Doutt had eight rebounds and nine assists. Hawley scored nine points.

The Lady Celts begin Greater Valley Conference play on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:15 p.m. against West Albany (1-0).