By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

A new store on River Road is aiming to be the one-stop shop for all of Keizer’s business and home office needs.

Copy Cats, owned by Michelle and Ken Adame, opened at 3800 River Road N., Suite 160, on Nov. 1. In addition to printing services spanning the gamut from personal photos to business banners and vinyl wraps, Copy Cats offers pre-made signs, trophies and plaques, laser engraving, medals and ribbons, mailing services and office supplies like printing paper and envelopes. Teachers, real estate agents and contractors get a 10 percent discount off most services.

“We offer so much, but we want to be the one-stop shop. We look at the company as an office away from home,” said Ken.

Michelle said most orders can be completed within 24 hours, but the store tries to turn around all orders within three days.

“If we have to order something, it might take a week, but three days is the goal,” she said.

Copy Cats also offers graphic design services. There are in-house graphic designers at the other two locations, but the Adames intend to hire one for the Keizer store once the need grows.

“People can come in with something as simple as a sketch on a piece of scrap paper and we’ll turn it into something great,” Michelle said.

She added that they want to develop strong relationships with business clients since Copy Cats is frequently producing marketing materials, “Those images are the first things the customers of our clients see, so we want to make sure they are the best possible.”

The Keizer Copy Cats location is the Adames’ third, and the first they’ve opened since purchasing the business last year. The other two are located in west Salem and McMinnville.

“We knew there was a huge need here in Keizer and we love this community,” said Michelle. She credited interactions with the Keizer Chamber of Commerce as a big reason behind choosing Keizer for their store. There’s already a Giving Tree sponsored by the Keizer Network of Women (KNOW) just inside the front door.

In addition to offering the latest in high-tech printing, Ken said Copy Cats can help customers preserve older media.

“CDs and flash drives get lost or broken, but photo albums seem to stick around. We can easily scan in old photos on acid-free paper that won’t break down no matter how many people touch them. We can also scan old documents quickly and turn them into digital files,” he said. “Your time is valuable, too, and there are things like that we can take care of for you.”

Store hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Call the store with questions at 503-990-7206.