August 28, 1931 – November 15, 2017

Donald Eugene Denlinger passed away Nov. 15. He was 86.

Denlingler was born August 28, 1931. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tyrene; daughters Debbie (Scott), Rebecca (Jerry), Sarah (Tom), and Michal (Mike); stepchildren Troy (Karla), Trinisha (Rod), and Tregg (Shanna); 17 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his first wife, Marilyn, mother of his daughters; his sisters, Janet and Jean. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Joy.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 25, at 4 p.m. at Keizer Community Church