August 28, 1931 – November 15, 2017

Donald Eugene Denlinger passed away Nov. 15. He was 86.

D. Denlinger

Denlingler was born August 28, 1931. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tyrene; daughters Debbie (Scott), Rebecca (Jerry), Sarah (Tom), and Michal (Mike); stepchildren Troy (Karla), Trinisha (Rod), and Tregg (Shanna); 17 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.  He is also survived by his first wife, Marilyn, mother of his daughters; his sisters, Janet and Jean.  He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Joy.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 25, at 4 p.m. at Keizer Community Church