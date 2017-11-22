McNary principal Erik Jesperson called it one of his favorite days of the year as he welcomed local veterans to the high school’s annual Living History Day assembly.

McNary invited veterans to the school on Thursday, Nov. 9 to share their experiences with students. They went to classrooms to tell stories and answer questions.

The veterans were then served lunch.

During the morning assembly, cadets in McNary’s AFJROTC posted the colors and performed an armed drill routine for the guests. McNary’s wind ensemble, directed by Jennifer Bell, also played.

Veterans spent the afternoon at Claggett Creek Middle School, eating lunch and then participating in classroom visits.

During an assembly, the CCMS band, orchestra and choir performed The Star Spangled Banner and America the Beautiful.

George Krause, computer lab teacher at the school, spoke to the students about the sacrifice veterans make for their country. Principal Aaron Persons listed the conflicts and invited veterans to stand.