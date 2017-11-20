Sept. 28, 1988 – Oct. 31, 2017

Nicholas A Waldner — son, brother, grandson, friend and brother-in-arms—died on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at his home in Keizer, Ore. He was 29 years old.

Born on Sept. 28, 1988, Nick was always known for his quick wit and love of word play. By age 10, no one would doubt his ability to become a lawyer.

Nick was a difficult teenager who loved to push the envelope and sometimes past but he recognized he needed to make changes. At the age of 18 he got himself into the Job Corps where he excelled. Upon its completion he had three choices, stay on at Job Corps as a paid mentor, enter public life or join the military. He decided he needed more personal growth and entered the Army at the age of 19 where he served two tours in Iraq.

Upon his discharge Nick had grown into a remarkable man and was filled with both passion and an intense sense of empathy, though also subject to depression due to PTSD which he battled for several years. He ended his life as a combination of PTSD and personal life issues that became too much for him to handle. He is survived by his parents, Renee and Damian Lopez; his brother, Kyle Lopez; his grandparents, Jerry and JoAnn Elliott and Gilbert Lopez; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins – too many to list. He is predeceased by his grandmother Rosalia Lopez.

Funeral services were held on Nov. 10 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Home. The family requests that donations be sent to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or the Wounded Warrior Project.