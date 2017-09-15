To the Editor:

The Keizer Fire District has provided a community memorial for the 9/11/2001 attack for the last sixteen years. It is a very respectful and sober event to remember those who died and the emergency responders who served. Through the fire district, the city of Keizer demonstrates its community patriotism for America and our citizens.

The Keizer Fire District hosts the event, providing a flag ceremony, bag pipe band, prayer, short respectful speeches and even a breakfast after the ceremony. It is a very professional and moving event to remember that day and the sacrifices made. We are very fortunate to have such a patriotic fire district and city.

It moves me every year I attend and it makes me proud to live in Keizer. Thank you, Keizer Fire District for all that you do for our community.

John P. Rizzo,

Keizer