By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

One Keizer volunteer’s persistence in an effort to put a soccer field into Country Glen Park finally paid off at a meeting of the Keizer City Council Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Wayne Frey has spoken with members of the city council and the Keizer Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at meetings over the past several months regarding his desire to install a soccer field in the park between the Country Glen and Gubser neighborhoods.

After hashing out some details with the parks board and then fine-tuning it all again at the request of the city council, his project received unanimous approval.

“I’m going to go build it in the morning,” Frey told the council after its vote.

Frey will create a 40-by-80-yard community practice field at the park. He is purchasing and donating goal posts, nets, balls, a paint liner and paint for the field. No additional maintenance of the field is planned beyond regular mowing, fertilizing and weed control.

Frey originally planned to take on responsibility for care of the field equipment himself, but enlisted additional help at the request of the city for the first three years.

Keizer Soccer Club (KSC) will be Frey’s back-up in maintaining the field. The Salem Kiwanis Club is providing $500 each year for the next three years to help with the cost of supplies like paint and nets.

“Thank you for your initiative on this. Even more important is that you have embraced other organizations and let them help with this. I love that expression of volunteerism,” said Councilor Laura Reid.

The field will be non-reservable and open to the community on a first-come, first-served basis.

A small sign is planned to recognize the efforts of Frey, KSC and the Salem Kiwanis Club.