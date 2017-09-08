June 28, 1942 – June 27, 2017

Willie Jane Jakob was born June 28, 1942 to Medford Newton “Tex” and Ida Mae Wilson in Salfridge Field, Mich.

She graduated from Saint Monica’s High School in Santa Monica, California. On June 2, 1962 she married Helmut “John” Jakob. They moved to Oregon in 1963 and settled in Keizer in 1964. She had two daughters Mary Louise and Christine Marie and several foster children including her daughters Phyllis “Lori” and Donna.

She attended Chemeketa Community College getting certified and becoming a self-employed licensed massage therapist. Willie Jane and her family became early members of St. Edward’s Catholic Church where she continued as a parishioner until her death on June 27, 2017. Funeral mass and rosary were held July 5, 2017 at St. Edward Parish. Internment at Claggett Cemetery.

Jakob is survived by her four daughters Mary Page (Tim), Christine McClellen, Phyllis “Lori” Merchant and Donna Blakley (Jerry). She has 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Marie Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Thomas Luke Wilson.