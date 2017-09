To the Editor:

In August the Solar Eclipse Weekend become one of the greatest events that took place in Keizer. World class violinist David Klinkenberg played at the Keizer Rotary Amphitheatre on Sunday and again on the morning of the eclipse.

I am trying hard to bring top bands and performers to the amphitheater within our budget.

I hope you will join us Saturday, Sept. 9, at the amphitheater for another great event: the band JFK will perform.

Clint Holland

Keizer