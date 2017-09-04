By HERB SWETT

Of the Keizertimes

A collective bargaining agreement with the Salem-Keizer Education Association was approved by the School Board at a special meeting Tuesday.

The board also approved a memorandum of understanding modifying language in the current agreement with the Association of Salem-Keizer Education Professionals and held a work session on a 2017-18 budget supplement.

The agreement with the SKEA involves:

• Increases in employer-paid portions of the monthly insurance premiums in the amounts of $25 for 2017-18 and 2018-19 and $40 for 2019-20 and 2020-21.

• Salary schedule increases of 2 percent for 2017-18 and 2018-19, 2.25 percent for 2019-20, and 2.5 percent for 2020-2021.

• Various additions and other changes throughout the agreement.

Under the agreement with the support professionals, the maximum district contribution toward the insurance premium for 2017-18 will be $1,245 per month, $25 more than the 2016-17 contribution.

Both agreements passed by 6-1 votes. Voting against them was Kathy Goss, who praised the performance of district employees but observed that “the state of Oregon is not a wealthy state.”

The budget supplement involves an increase in the state public education budget from $8.1 billion to $8.2 billion. The Salem-Keizer district’s share is $8,067,196. Of that figure, school administrators have proposed that $4.5 million go toward a transfer to the 2018 bond capital fund. The breakdown for proposed figures for the other categories is:

• $888,392 for eight full-time classroom teachers.

• $429,370 for five full-time teaching positions in English language development.

• $400,000 for physical education equipment and middle school athletics.

• $353,493 for three full-time drug and alcohol counselors.

• $353,493 for three full-time social workers, mental health staffers, or additional counselors.

• $326,460 for technical adjustments.

• $200,000 for middle school software licenses.

• $125,043 for one full-time secondary STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) specialist.

• $121,405 for one full-time elementary STEM specialist.

• $100,000 for attendance strategy support.

• $100,000 for additional resources for students needing accessible educational materials.

• $100,000 for elementary classroom science kits.

• $69,540 for one full-time position in translation support and oral interpretation in Spanish.