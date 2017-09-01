By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

McNary girls soccer coach A.J. Nash knows exactly what he’s getting when Katy Wyatt is on the field.

“She’s incredibly hungry all the time, 100 percent,” Nash said. “Katy is a player who doesn’t have different speeds. She’s got fifth gear and she’s got park.”

Wyatt scored the Lady Celts only goal in a 1-0 win over Woodburn to begin the season.

“The 1-0 win, that was her effort,” Nash said. “Raw effort is what got that goal.”

In the first half of an 8-0 victory against South Albany on Thursday, Aug. 31, Wyatt then netted a header on a cross from Abigail Hawley.

“Ever since I was a kid, I wasn’t very good with my feet but my head was pretty good,” Wyatt said after the game.

The McNary junior is just thrilled to be back on the field after tearing her ACL in a playoff game at Sherwood last season. Wyatt was unable to play all summer. Her first time on the field was at tryouts and even then she wasn’t cleared to touch a ball.

“These past two games, they’ve just been very important for me to score because this is the first time that I’ve played in forever,” Wyatt said. “It’s really motivating. It feels really great to be back here and just play my heart out and make our team better.”

Wyatt was one of seven girls to score a goal against South Albany.

Half of the goals came from the starters while the other half came from the second team.

“When I put in my first team or my second team, there’s not a whole lot of difference,” Nash said. “We’re so deep in every position. It was great to see seven different goal scorers in eight goals. It was not a directive by the coach. I wasn’t limiting anyone. It was just the field of play and it has to do with substitutions and depth.”

Sophomore Julie Dieker was the only Lady Celt to net two goals. The first came in the 22nd minute when Ariana Santana beat her defender on the outside and put a cross through the box that Dieker was able to finish. In the 69th minute, Gina Munguia then hit the left post on a shot from the outside that was run down by Wyatt who served a one-time cross for Dieker to head into the back of the net.

Hawley scored McNary’s first goal on a through ball from Izzy Haselip in the sixth minute. Pushing forward from her stopper position, freshman Audrey Williams then scored her first high school goal to give the Lady Celts a 2-0 lead in the 13th minute. The goal was the first of two scored from the stopper, something McNary had worked on in practice, as Sam Alfano made a run through the midfield to a hit a shot from 25 yards in the upper left corner of the goal late in the second half.

Haselip, a junior transfer from Silverton, scored her first goal as a Lady Celt in the 32nd minute, finding the end of a long punt from goalkeeper Sydney Snapp for a breakaway finish. Haselip then served a diagonal pass across the field to Santana, who put the ball in the net to give McNary a 6-0 lead at halftime.

“Izzy is a true forward. She’s got great mechanics, great discipline,” Nash said. “We’re excited to see what Izzy can grow into on this team this year as she gets settled.”