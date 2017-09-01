July 20, 1954 – Aug. 3, 2017

Glenn A. Meneice, 63, of Kelso, Wash., passed away on Aug. 3, 2017, due to complications from cancer surgery.

He was born July 20, 1954, in Portland to William and Dora Meneice. He grew up in Salem and later lived in Keizer, Carson, Wash., and Long Beach, Wash.

Glenn’s kind and compassionate nature suited him well in his work as a caregiver. His gentle soul made it easy for people to love him. He enjoyed taking care of family, friends and anyone who needed care. Glenn enjoyed life’s simple pleasures and he found great joy in nature, animals and organic cooking.

He is survived by his daughter Krisna Meneice of Bellingham, Wash. Glenn was preceded in death by his mother and father.

A Celebration of Life Potluck will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16, at Tam O’ Shanter Park on Tam O’ Shanter Way in Kelso, Wash.