By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

Keizer city staff will now be handling rentals of the Keizer Heritage Center event room and gazebo.

The Keizer City Council approved a contract with the Keizer Heritage Foundation, owners of the building itself, at the city council meeting Monday, Aug. 21.

Under the terms of the agreement, the foundation will receive 55 percent of rental revenue generated and the city will take 45 percent to cover the costs of staff time.

Tracy Davis, Keizer city recorder and community center manager, said city staff will manage day-to-day scheduling and room prep, while the foundation’s cut of the revenue will be used to cover overhead expenses such as carpet cleaning and maintaining the on-site kitchen.

“We will handle the schedule, pricing, tours, step-up and cleaning and have an on-site host when events take place,” Davis said. “The foundation will continue to supply items like light bulbs, toilet paper and maintain things like the tables used in the event room.”

To arrive at the cost needed to cover staff time, Davis said she compared usage of a comparable room in the Keizer Civic Center and penciled out the staff time consumed by that single space.

“We want to be clear that this is not a matter of city staff needing more to do, but we are trying to be good partners with the community. We are only trying to recover our costs,” Davis said.

The council approved the contract with a 5-0 vote. Councilor Laura Reid abstained because she a member of the foundation board and Councilor Roland Herrera was absent. The contract will be reviewed in six months to determine if any adjustments are needed.

To reserve a room in either the Heritage Center or Keizer Civic Center, call 503-856-3408.