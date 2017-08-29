On Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 2 a.m., police responded to a report of a fire intentionally set by a suspect in the 5400 block of Chetco Court Northeast.

The owner of the home told officers he was in his garage when he heard a woman talking in his driveway. The man knew the woman because she and his wife were friends at one time. He went into his house and began alerting occupants inside the residence that the woman was outside and going through his wife’s vehicle throwing papers onto the ground.

One of the couple’s sons went outside and told police he saw the woman lighting the inside of a 2003 Nissan Xterra on fire.

The suspect lit the front passenger’s seat of the Xterra on fire and then walked to the lawn where the witnesses said she then lit the grass on fire using an aerosol can. After igniting the flames, the suspect reportedly walked away saying she was going to “burn the house down and kill the baby.”

There were numerous people inside the home at the time of the incident including a one-month-old child.

Police arrested Lacey Linn Probst, 36, and lodged her at the Marion County Correctional Facility. She was charged with attempted manslaughter, arson, and unlawful entry into a vehicle with the intent to commit a crime. Probst was previously arrested in April at the same address for harrassment.

Man defaces speed trailer, ends up cuffed

A man who used a marker to change the posted speed limit on a speed radar reader from 30 to 300 mph was arrested and charged with unlawfully applying graffiti and criminal mischief on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Keizer Police Department Sgt. Jeff Goodman was approached by a witness about 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Chemawa Road North where officers had deployed portable radar readers earlier in the day.

The witness observed a male suspect defacing the speed sign on the trailer that was deployed on the north side of Chemawa Road for westbound traffic. Goodman was able to obtain a description of the suspect, who was last seen leaving the area with a female, and caught up with the couple at Rushmore Avenue near Nomore Street.

Goodman confronted the suspect who admitted he had just defaced the speed sign. When asked why, the man responded he was “just being stupid.” He was taken into custody without any further incident.

Joshua Thompson, 28, was taken to the Marion County Correctional Facility.

Saturday, August 12

• 9 a.m. – Burglary on 6600 block Hidden Creek Loop NE.

Sunday, August 13

• 9 p.m. – Theft from vehicle on 1800 block Drexler Lane NE.

Monday, August 14

• 9:22 a.m. – Stolen vehicle on 800 block Foothill Court NE.

• 12:47 p.m. – Theft on 6400 block Tepper Park Way NE.

• 10:54 p.m. – Arrest for FTA-arrest arraignment warrant and giving false information to police officer on 5100 block Joan Drive N.

Tuesday, August 15

• 4:05 p.m. – Arrest for warrant on Juniper Street N.

• 5:10 p.m. – Shoplifting on 6400 block Keizer Station Blvd NE.

• 8:12 p.m. – Assault on 500 block Cummings Lane N.

• 9:10 p.m. – Arrest for bench warrant on 4600 block River Road N.

• 11 p.m. – Arrest for bench warrant on Cherry Ave NE and Clearview Ave NE.

Wednesday, August 16

• 2:09 a.m. – Arrest for unlawful entry vehicle, with intent to commit vandalism, arson, manslaughter, probation violation and warrant on 5400 block Chetco Court NE.

• 10:56 a.m. – Theft on 6200 block Ulali Drive NE.

• 11:20 a.m. – Theft on 100 block McNary Estates Drive N.

• 1:18 p.m. – Robbery on 6700 block Shepherd Court N.

• 4:07 p.m. – Theft on 100 block Churchdale Ave N.

• 8 p.m. – Arrest for restraining order violation on 4100 block River Road N.

• 11 p.m. – Stolen vehicle on 6800 block Wheatland Road N.

Thursday, August 17

• 8:12 p.m. – Arrest for criminal mischief, vandalism, unlawful possession graffiti implement and unlawfully apply graffiti on Chemawa Road N and Shoreline Drive N.

• 10:30 p.m. – Stolen vehicle on 1100 block Horizon Ridge Court NE.

Friday, August 18

• 2:40 a.m. – Criminal trespass on 800 block Lockhaven Drive NE.

• 4:31 a.m. – Arrest for fleeing or attempting to elude police officer on 3700 block Chemawa Road N.

• 4:55 a.m. – Arrest for warrant on Cordon Road N and Hazelgreen Road NE.

• 11:52 a.m. – Theft on 700 block Menlo Drive N.

• 2:23 p.m. – Theft on 6200 block Ulali Drive NE.

• 3:28 p.m. – DUII on 5400 block River Road N.

• 4:22 p.m. – Traffic accident on 1100 block Chemawa Road N.

• 7 p.m. – Burglary, criminal mischief and crime damage on 3300 block River Road N.

Saturday, August 19

• 1:54 a.m. – Arrest for noise disturbance and minor in possession alcoholic liquor on 4900 block Delight Street N.

• 2:44 a.m. – DUII on River Road N and Sam Orcutt Way NE.

• 5:01 a.m. – Arrest for DUII Candlewood Drive NE and Cherry Ave NE.

• 5:25 p.m. – Shoplifting on 6100 block Ulali Drive NE.

• 5:44 a.m. – Arrest for DUII on 5400 block Steven Court N.

• 6:01 a.m. – Arrest for warrant on 5400 block Steven Court N.

• 6:22 a.m. – Arrest for probation violation warrant on 5400 block Steven Court N.

• 8:22 p.m. – Arrest for strangulation and assault on 5100 block Dory Court N.

• 8:24 p.m. – Forgery on 6400 block Keizer Station Blvd NE.

• 8:40 p.m. – Theft from vehicle on 6700 block Field Of Dreams Way NE.

Sunday, August 20

• 3:05 a.m. – Carry concealed weapon and possession burglars tools on River Road N and Manzanita Street NE.

• 12:58 p.m. – Arrest for warrant and physical harassment on 400 block Marino Drive N.

• 7:30 p.m. – Theft on 1000 block Eastwind Court N.

• 8:03 p.m. – Arrest for unlawful possession methamphetamine on 4900 block River Road N.

• 8:25 p.m. – Arrest for FTA on 4900 block River Road N.

• 8:57 p.m. – Arrest for harassment and criminal threats on 800 block Chemawa Road N.

• 10:27 p.m. – Arrest for unlawful possession marijuana, unlawful possession cocaine, unlawful possession controlled substance and prohibited acts on River Road N and Weeks Drive N.

Monday, August 21

• 12:16 a.m. – Physical harassment and interfere with police officer making a police report on 800 block Foothill Court NE.

• 12:35 a.m. – Arrest for menacing use/display weapons on 4700 block 19th Place NE.

• 1:55 a.m. – Arrest for bench warrant on 4700 block 19th Place NE.

• 4:25 a.m. – Arrest for driving while suspended on 1400 block Chemawa Road N.