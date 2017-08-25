As I write this column, it’s Sunday afternoon, the day before the Eclipsealypse or whatever it will be called in the future. By the time you read this, you’ll have experienced something that is, maybe, a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I hope it was everything you wanted it to be.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to many people in our little town called Keizer. Our Mayor Cathy Clark, our city councilors: Laura Reid, Bruce Anderson, Amy Ryan, Roland Herrera, Kim Freeman and Marlene Parsons. The man who seems to get everything to happen in Keizer: Clint Holland. Our wonderful police department led by Chief John Teague. Our fantastic fire district and its chief Jeff Cowan. I know I’m missing many but lastly Lyndon Zaitz and the crew at the Keizertimes. These people and as I’ve said, many others, are part of what make Keizer the best little town in Oregon. As a state representative, I don’t try to get involved too much in city business but when I do have the opportunity I find that all of these folks and others, really help me to understand what “the volunteer spirit” truly is. You see, though some of the people I’ve listed are, of course, paid employees, all of them do so much more than “their job” and go “above and beyond” to make Keizer the place that it is. Sadly, so many times in the state legislature, our political differences keep us from working together to make Oregon better. From what I’ve seen in my second term in the Oregon House, both sides can be right and both sides can be wrong but they can’t always seem to see that. Working together can also be something that does great things yet if it means compromising your principles, it can be a disaster. An example of that is Gov. Kate Brown’s recent line item veto of certain projects that were negotiated as part of a deal made by both sides. Though I am not a fan of political deals, there is a time for them and both sides must keep their word. Rep. Sal Esquivel of Medford kept his word, the governor did not. I’ve written many times in this space that I feel that one-party rule is detrimental to Oregon. I contend that with either party this is true as there was a time, not long ago, when my party was in control of the Oregon Legislature and I am ashamed to say, made many of the same mistakes and pulled many of the same tactics that the current party in charge are doing. If I could wave a magic wand I’d make the legislature just like Keizer. We may come from differing political ideologies here, but we come together to help each other when it counts. This eclipse event is exactly what I mean. So much has been done by so many to make this a once-in-a-lifetime experience here in Keizer, I am just so proud of our town.

(Bill Post represents House District 25. He can be reached at 503- 986-1425 or via email at rep.bill- post@state.or.us.)