By MARLENE PARSONS

Thank you, Keizer!

The Keizer Park Foundation’s solar eclipse event fundraiser at Keizer Rapids Park was a huge success and the citizens of Keizer were welcoming to our out-of-town guests. There are several people that helped pull all of this together and I would like to acknowledge them.

David Louden for his tireless work on preparing the camping field for campers, providing security at night alongside his son Chris, and being available to the campers

Allen Barker for his tireless work on preparing the camping field for campers, and being available to help the campers find their spots.

Rich Palmer from the Keizer Parks Foundation gave up a few days of his time to also help out with staking out the camping spots to working the registration booth.

Tom Thiele saved the day by bringing out his quads so that we could get around better in the fields and then he stayed and helped us for a few days.

Trudy Thiele, Teagan, and Tyler for their help showing guests their camping spots.

Bob Shackleford for bringing in sponsors: (Les Schwab, Keizer Vision Clinic, Earth Tech Landscape Solutions, Quick Lane Tire and Auto Center, Keizer Elks, JC’s Pizza, Brian and April McVey Coldwell Banker, Mommy and Maddi’s, Home Smart Realty, Oregon Finest Custom Tile, Odd Moe’s Pizza, Building Materials Bargain Center Inc., Battle Storm Funcional Fitness and Defense and Rich Ford with Windmere Realty, thank you again for your support) to help offset the cost of the event and for being available to help out in the field to give our other folks a rest.

Matt Lawyer for getting the trash cans donated for the facility.

Kriss Lawyer for not only organizing the registration booth but for helping out in whatever was needed.

Clint Holland for providing three nights and one morning of amazing entertainment at the Keizer Rotary Amphitehatre.

Maria Kelly helping in registration and the HOST Camper.

CERT, especially Linda Pantalone for organizing her teams to protect our campers.

Keizer Police Department for patrolling and always being present.

Keizer Fire District for patrolling and always being present. The campers were grateful that we took care of them.

The Keizer Chamber of Commerce who lent us their trailer for registration, and for providing signage from the freeway to the park.

Bob Parsons for traffic control, trash control and manning the Camp Host trailer.

Jeremy Turner for creating the website so that our campers and volunteers could sign up on line.

The Keizer Parks Foundation for manning the registration booth and getting our campers checked in.

There were numerous volunteers who worked every day on picking up trash, traffic control and helping the campers find their spots. Special thanks to these folks:

Amanda Buenz, Kristie Sears, Carla Schultheis, Kevin Dial, Jeremy Turner, Judi Liechty, Andrea Bland, Kris Bland, Tim Reid, Allison Reid, Evan Harvey, Heather Roberts and Megan Dulong, I appreciate all of these folks because without volunteers we could not have pulled this off.

Councilor Laura Reid volunteer coordinator, traffic control, trash control, you name it she was there rolling up her sleeves.

Councilor Kim Freeman—Doing everything we asked of her and just being present to help where needed.

And special thanks to the Keizertimes for advertising our event and printing off maps in a special edition for our guests to get around town.

We had campers from all over the world: Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, Ireland and folks that came from Texas, Oklahoma,Washington,California, Idaho, Maryland, Alaska and Florida.

The campers were excited to be at our park and some of the comments that they wrote were:

“Thank you for welcoming us to your party.”

“Nice park.”

“Great organization! Definitely would visit again.”

“This is a great experience! So impressed with all the Keizer people volunteering and how organized it all is.”

These are just a few of the comments that our campers wrote in our guest book.

It is amazing how our little town came together for the most amazing eclipse ever. Awes and tears; I hope that I didn’t forget anyone and if I did thank you again.

I’m very grateful to serve this city and call it my home. Keizer, we did well!

(Marlene Parsons is the president of the Keizer City Council and spearheaded the eclipse-related events at Keizer Rapids Park.)