By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

When news got out that the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes were going to be the first professional sports team to delay a game for an eclipse, NASA was so impressed that they decided to send six scientists from all over the country.

On Monday, Aug. 21, gates to Volcanoes Stadium will open at 5 a.m. Breakfast will then be served for $10 from 6 to 9 a.m. From 6:30 to first pith at 9:35 a.m., NASA will give six different presentations.

The Volcanoes will play one inning of baseball before delaying for totality of the eclipse, which is scheduled for 10:17 and set to last 1 minute and 57 seconds.

NASA is live streaming the game worldwide on its website at www.nasa.gov/eclipselive.

Admission to the game includes top-of-the-line NASA eclipse glasses.

“You’re never going to find a better situation for glasses than to get those,” Lisa Walker, co-owner of the Volcanoes said.

As of Wednesday, only a select number of tickets were available for Monday’s game through the Totality Eclipse Package, which for $50 includes general admission to all four games Aug. 18-21. Another option is the Party Patio, which are $50 for Monday only.

“It’s a beautiful location between the dugout and bullpen,” Walker said.

For availability, call 503-390-2225 or visit volcanoesbaseball.com.

“We have no intention of selling tickets the day of the game,” said Walker, who also recommended purchasing parking beforehand.

EclipseFest will begin Friday, Aug. 18 with BrewFest at 3 to 10 p.m.

A NASA presentation is scheduled for 5 p.m. The baseball game against the Boise Hawks starts at 6:35 with fireworks afterwards.

BrewFest, which includes more than 30 beers from 15 breweries, will continue Saturday at noon.

More NASA presentations are planned for 1 and 5 p.m. JT and the Tourists are performing live music from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Former major leaguer Ken Griffey Sr. is signing free autographs beginning at 5:30.

The Volcanoes play the Hillsboro Hops at 6:35.

Sunday is Bike to the Park Day, beginning with BrewFest at noon. NASA presentations are again scheduled for 1 and 5 p.m. A Backyard Baseball Barbecue with ribs and chicken will be served for $10 from 1 to 3 p.m. The baseball game begins at 2:05.

Admission to BrewFest on Aug. 18-20 is $10 and includes a ticket to that day’s game.