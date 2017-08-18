August 17, 1938 – July 25, 2017

Robert D. Hoover passed away peacefully on July 25.

He was born in Salem, Ore., to Melford and Nelda (Crum) Hoover, was raised in the Buena Vista and Independence areas and graduated from Center High School in Independence.

He married Loretta Walters in 1968 and the couple raised six children, Randy Fitzgerald, the late Warren Fitzgerald, Laurel Chase, Dennis Hoover and Jeffrey Hoover. They had 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Hoover enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1961. He opened his own repair shop in Independence before working at numerous other television repair shops and retiring from Sears in 1999.

Family came first, but Hoover enjoyed flying, radio controlled planes and fishing. He was also an active member of the Keizer Elks Lodge #2472. He was an Elk for 49 years.